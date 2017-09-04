Sharon Osbourne, 64, and Ozzy Osbourne, 68, may have reconciled following reports of the rocker's infidelity last year, but we didn't know the extent of his cheating ... until now.

Bryan Steffy / Getty Images for Showtime

"There we six of them," Sharon revealed of her husband's mistresses via Page Six. "Some Russian teenager, then a masseuse in England, our masseuse out here, and then our cook."

She added, "Basically, if you're a woman giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you."

The "X Factor" judge, who's been married to the Black Sabbath rock star since 1982, claimed that Ozzy had women that he was cheating with in a bunch of different countries.

Sharon recalls that he once sent her an email that was meant for one of his girlfriends.

And in May of 2016, Ozzy's infidelity went public when hairdresser Michelle Pugh came out of the woodwork.

"When I found out about the hairdresser, I couldn't believe it," Sharon explained. "Because none of these women were show ponies. He was doing it to fill the void in some way."

Apparently, Ozzy had some real issues going on. He admitted to being a sex addict and entered therapy just a few months after the cheating scandal emerged.

The couple has since decided to give their marriage another shot. They even renewed their vows in August of last year, after 33 years of marriage.