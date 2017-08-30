Step aside Hadids, there's a new duo of sisters ready for their closeup, and they have a famous parent, too.

Cambrie and Faith Schroder, the gorgeous daughters of "Silver Spoons" star Ricky Schroder, are about to have their moment in the spotlight as they star in Lifetime's new reality TV series "Growing up Supermodel."

Both Cambrie, 20, and Faith, 16, told Fox News that they credit Instagram with helping them break into the modeling world.

"We grew up on a beach in Topanga Canyon, so we were always around really beautiful locations. We just started taking beautiful pictures and it was just something that we liked. It's hard not to take pictures when you're surrounded by a beautiful environment," Cambrie said. "So I think that's what started it for us, taking these pictures of the beach, our ranch, and our animals. And from there, companies wanted to send us products to take pictures and pose. Then agents found us on social media."

Faith added, "I think Instagram started modeling careers for a lot of young girls. I always see girls my age posing in photos and I always looked up to them. And my sister, too. She taught me a lot and really inspired me. But Instagram definitely helped."

Now that they star in a reality show with other aspiring models, their names are getting out there. But, the girls said it wasn't completely easy getting their famous father to give them his seal of approval when it came to reality TV.

"My dad was a little apprehensive. He grew up in the business, so he understood how hard it can be on your life and how hard of a career it is. So he was a little apprehensive. He struggled as a teenager to have adults see him in a different light. So his biggest goal was to have us stay humble and grounded," she said. "He wants to support what we're doing, but he also wants to make sure that we stay grounded."

Both of his daughters acknowledge that they had a bit of an upper hand breaking into the modeling world, but said it's up to them to forge their own path.

"He can open the doors, but he can't push us through them. We have to work hard," Cambrie said. "We have to show up. And the only way we'll ever get hired is if we prove ourselves. No one is going to hire you because of your name."

Faith added, "There's just so many other models in the world that just having a famous last name isn't going to do much for you if you have a bad attitude, if you're not nice with everyone, if you're not humble — no one is going to hire you."