Dear all sexy men: Take a back seat to Sir Patrick Stewart, for he may be the real "sexiest man alive."

Tony Forte/WENN

The 77-year-old took to Twitter on Nov. 17 to respond to People magazine's crowning of Blake Shelton as the "sexiest man alive," and let's just say that the "Star Trek" legend owned and ended the debate.

On social media, Sir Patrick shared a picture of an old TV Guide with him on the cover. The image shows the actor in a white T-shirt and zip-up black leather vest. He smiles for the camera while holding his arms above his head, which shows off his biceps.

In his caption, he called out former Sexiest Men Alive winners Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, as well as Blake. "Gentlemen, come at me when you are THIS sexy. #SexiestManAlive #WelcomeToTheGunShow @BlakeShelton @RealHughJackman @VanCityReynolds @People," he tweeted.

The picture was retweeted nearly 11,000 times and liked by over 41,000 people. Even the reigning SMA, Blake, knows that he's in second place.

"Out of this WORLD sexy," he said of Patrick, posting the image to his own Twitter.

Sir Patrick's involvement in 2017's sexiest debate came after he was essentially invited to the conversation.

After Blake was officially named SMA, he started tweeted that everything he was doing was "sexy," such as "I just made a drink.. A sexy drink." On Nov 15, Hugh, 2008's SMA tweeted, "Hey @blakeshelton ... take it from me ... humble only gets you so far. Milk the sexy status for ALL it's worth. The reign goes all too quickly. Just ask [Ryan Reynolds.]"

Blake replied, "Thank you my good looking associate... I shall take your advice. # donthatemebecauseimbeautiful."

Ryan, who was the face of sexy in 2010, turned the tables on both of them, tweeting, "You're both just speed bumps on the road to @SirPatStew. Outta the way."

Sir Patrick, you have won this very, very sexy round.