Nearly 66 million people cast votes for Hillary Clinton last year to become President of the United States, but perhaps none with more gusto than "SNL" star Pete Davidson.

Jeff Grossman/WENN.com

The comedian is now permanently making sure that everyone knows who his choice for president was. On Friday, he took to Instagram to unveil a tattoo he got of the former first lady.

"Wanted to get @hillaryclinton a Christmas gift so I got a tattoo of my hero," he wrote on Instagram, showing off the new ink. "Thanks for being such a badass and one of the strongest people in the universe."

Pete credited New York City tattoo artist Jon Mesa for the tat that shows Clinton in her trademark pantsuit. He tagged Clinton in the image.

Pete has been vocal about his distaste for the current president. After Trump was elected, conservatives blasted "SNL," calling the show biased, among other things. At the time, Pete wrote that he "never been more proud" of the show. He also called then President-elect several things not fit for print.

Say what you will, but Pete isn't afraid to really, really show his support.