Former "The Young and the Restless" actor Corey Sligh has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two felony counts of child molestation following his arrest last year.

TMZ obtained documents that reveal the grand jury's indictment and Corey's arraignment, which will be next month. The offenses carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

The allegations in the legal documents are disturbing and claim the girl involved was under the age of 10.

The actor was arrested in Georgia on Oct. 14, 2016, after the child's parents reported the alleged molestation a few weeks earlier.

Arrest documents filed by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said the alleged molestation occurred between April and September of 2016.

On "Young and the Restless," Corey played a bartender and a waiter.

Corey's name is familiar to soap opera fans, but he also made mainstream news on Thanksgiving 2014 after he was intentionally run over by a car in a Los Angeles Rite Aid parking lot.

After being hit, he was then beaten up by two men, causing him to be hospitalized.

According to reports, he and his girlfriend were delivering a Thanksgiving meal to a friend who had to work when he was run over. At the time, Corey apparently saw two men driving recklessly and told them to knock it off before someone got hurt.