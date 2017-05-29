Sofia Vergara throws a tropical Memorial Day 2017 party
Sofia Vergara, 44, sure loves to throw a themed-party, and she did just that over the Memorial Day Weekend with a "paraiso tropical" bash at her house in Los Angeles on May 28, 2017.
She and her husband Joe Manganiello, 40, went all out with the decorations, transforming their backyard into an island paradise with bright flowers and palm leaf table settings.
Almost all of Sofia's "Modern Family" co-stars came out to party, including Ariel Winter, Ed O'Neill, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Nolan Gould.
She even had authentic, colorful macaw birds brought in for the occasion, which her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara and niece Claudia Vergara cradled like babies for a funny photo op.
If all of that wasn't enough to make it a certified tropical bash, there was also a mermaid in her swimming pool.
Looks like Sofia and Joe had an all around great weekend to us...