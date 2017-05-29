Sofia Vergara, 44, sure loves to throw a themed-party, and she did just that over the Memorial Day Weekend with a "paraiso tropical" bash at her house in Los Angeles on May 28, 2017.

Almost ready for tonights Memorial day Paraiso Tropical partyyyyyy🌴🍹🌺 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 28, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

She and her husband Joe Manganiello, 40, went all out with the decorations, transforming their backyard into an island paradise with bright flowers and palm leaf table settings.

Details! 🌺🌴🍹gracias @clarissa_rezende u are simply the best!!! A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 29, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

Almost all of Sofia's "Modern Family" co-stars came out to party, including Ariel Winter, Ed O'Neill, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Nolan Gould.

And then the party stared!!🌺🌴 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 29, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

She even had authentic, colorful macaw birds brought in for the occasion, which her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara and niece Claudia Vergara cradled like babies for a funny photo op.

@cdvergara @manologonzalezvergara con las Guacamayas!!🌴🌺#paraisotropicalparty A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 29, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

If all of that wasn't enough to make it a certified tropical bash, there was also a mermaid in her swimming pool.

#paraisotropicalparty 🌴🌺 @marthamedeirosreal dress ofcource!!!😍 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 29, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

Looks like Sofia and Joe had an all around great weekend to us...