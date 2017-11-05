Talk about a heck of a high school reunion!

In 1999, the raunchy teen comedy "American Pie" was released, and it was a huge success, spawning three sequels -- one of them was even called "American Reunion."

Universal Pictures

Over the weekend, several of the East Great Falls High School's finest came together again.

"'Reunited and it feels so good!' 😄 #americanpie," Shannon Elizabeth, who played exchange student Nadia, captioned an Instagram photo along with Mena Suvari, Tara Reid, Thomas Ian Nicholas and Chris Owen.

"Reunited and it feels so good!" 😄 #americanpie A post shared by SHANNON ELIZABETH [OFFICIAL] (@shannonelizabeth) on Nov 3, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

Thomas also shared the image, writing, 'Having fun with all my friends in Columbus, OH at #HorrorHound weekend."

Some of the film's stars could never quite capitalize on the success of "American Pie," while others carved out nice careers in Hollywood. Alyson Hannigan, who wasn't apart of the reunion, found huge success in TV as she starred in "How I Met Your Mother" from 2005-2014. While she was also known for her role in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," it was "American Pie" that gave her real big-screen success.

James Shaw/REX/Shutterstock

However, there weren't exactly high hopes for the cult classic when it was first released.

"It was a really tiny low-budget movie, and they [the studio] thought like, 'OK, well it'll be filler,'" she told news.com.au. "I remember it was going to be out sometime in the winter over here [in the US] — like a January release. That's usually when studios just send out the movies they don't care about, but then the audience test screenings blew everyone away."

She added, "The results of that were so high, it scored better than anything they'd done for so long, and they were like, 'wait a minute — we have something special here.'"