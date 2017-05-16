"The Hills" will not be alive with the sound of drama in Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's household anytime soon.

SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

The reality TV villains announced in April that they are expecting a son. While speaking to AskMen.com, the dad-to-be was asked if he'll let his son watch the "The Hills," the show that made Spencer and Heidi the country's favorite love-to-hate-em couple.

"Hell no! They'd just lose brain cells," he said. "I'm trying to have really smart kids."

He later joked, "With all due respect to Heidi and I, we cannot afford any less brain cells than they're already starting with at the gateway."

MTV / Promotional

Spencer said he may prohibit their son from seeing mom and dad on any reality show they've been on, but added that there's "nothing" that's he's necessarily afraid of their kid seeing.

"'The Hills' is so hoaky. If anything, I'll be more concerned if like, 'I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here,' he said. "That's where we lost the plot in the jungle. That's more something that's like, 'Whoa! Daddy was crazy in the jungle.'"

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images North America

The couple broke the news of their pregnancy to Us Weekly.

"The look on her face, I can't even describe it. She was literally glowing. I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread," he said recalling the moment Heidi told him she was pregnant. "I was like, 'Whoa, that's way more exciting than banana bread! ... Heidi has wanted to be a mom since the day I met her."

Instagram

Heidi added, "I wanted a baby three years ago. Spencer was a little hesitant... Then one thing after another came up. We had work obligations, like 'Celebrity Big Brother' in the U.K., which I did not want to be pregnant for. I'm actually really thankful we waited. I thought I was ready in my twenties, but with everything we had going on, it just wouldn't have been a good situation for us."

Spencer said he agreed. "It might never be the perfect time, so we said, 'Let's move forward.'"