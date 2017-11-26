Stassi Schroeder is sorry, folks.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star, 29, has apologized for some controversial comments she made on her "Straight Up With Stassi" podcast in which she seemingly judged victims of sexual harassment and assault and criticized the #MeToo campaign that emerged in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal.

FayesVision/WENN.com

Commenters attacked her on social media and Stassi deleted the podcast episode titled "Are we on a male witch hunt?" before ultimately issuing her mea culpa.

"My podcast is an outlet for me to share my unfiltered opinion with my listeners, but on my latest episode, I crossed a line," Stassi wrote in a Nov. 25 statement she posted on Twitter. "It was irresponsible for me to make generalized statements about a very serious topic, such as sexual harassment, as it is not my place to speak about anyone else's experiences."

"I apologize. I will continue to speak my mind on my podcast, but will put more thought behind my dialogue moving forward," she concluded.

Seven hours later, Stassi tweeted, "These 24 hours have been sobering: I want to share your stories on my podcast: on either side, being accused of something you didn't do or being victimized & left helpless. Let's discuss it all."

After the backlash started, several advertisers including Rent the Runway, Simple Contacts and Framebridge ended their relationships with Stassi's podcast.

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

Us Weekly reported that the offending comments Stassi made that stirred everyone up included claims that some victims were initially "willing" to go to hotel rooms and were speaking out now about the sexual misconduct they experienced only because of the "hashtag me too trend." Stassi also made a comment about oral sex that many found offensive (Us reported that she said, "No one can make me suck someone's d---.")

As the scandal started to snowball, Stassi first took to Twitter to defend herself and attempt to clarify her comments. She retweeted supportive messages she'd received -- many commenters felt she was judged far too harshly by people who hadn't actually heard the podcast -- and posted a tweet on Nov. 24 explaining that the ensuing headlines were highlighting only a small portion of what she'd said, implying they'd taken it out of context.

"About 5 ppl heard this podcast & everyone else read ONE quote without the backstory or context of a TWO hour episode," she wrote along with a "Really?" GIF.

But by the following day, she'd stopped and issued her apology after sharing that she'd recorded a followup episode.