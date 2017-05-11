Steven Tyler is a grandfather again. The rocker's daughter Mia Tyler and her boyfriend, Dan Halen, have welcomed their first child together.

Mia and Dan named their newborn son Axton.

"The love of my life has finally arrived and I am now complete," she wrote on Instagram, while sharing a pic of her holding her little one. "No words can explain how I am feeling. Just pure unfiltered love. My son, Axton born May 10th at 5:45 am."

Mia, a plus-sized model, has appeared on many reality TV shows and has had cameos in several big budget films, such as "Rush Hour 3" and "Oh Brother, Where Are Thou."

RWong/WENN.com

After breaking the news on Instagram, she shared several images from the hospital on social media, including one of Steven holding his new grandson.

@miatyler / Instagram

"Best day of my whole entire life. I'm so grateful for my family and my lover for being here & being so supportive," she wrote. "And to the friends and family that came to welcome our new lil wolf cub, Ax into the pack."

Axton is the Aerosmith rocker's fourth grandchild. Mia's older sister, Liv Tyler, is mom of sons Milo, 12, Sailor, 2, and daughter Lula, 10 months.