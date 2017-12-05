"Britain's Got Talent" star Susan Boyle is no longer being assaulted and harassed by a group of teen thugs in her hometown in Scotland.

Over the summer, multiple reports indicated that a group of 15 teens deliberately targeted Susan, sometimes hurling rocks and burning paper at her. A new report in The New York Post said the incidents stopped after media began reporting on the gang's bad behavior.

Susan initially kept quiet about the harassment because she "doesn't want to cause any problems," a source told Page Six.

In one incident reported in June, the group surrounded the singer, lit a piece of paper on fire and threw it at her face. Other instances followed.

"We were inside the bus and they were throwing stones, screaming and shouting things," a witness to some of the attacks told the Mirror. The witness revealed that another time Susan was walking out of a shopping center when the boys approached her at a entrance and began hurling profanity at her.

"It's horrendous," the witness said.

Susan wasn't the only person to be targeting either. In chatting with The Mirror in June, one person said the gang shouted racist remarks her way before it got physical.

"While I was waiting at the bus they lobbed a glass bottle at my head. Luckily, it missed - it would have been painful if it had hit me. I've called the police 15 times. I've had to speak to victim support, I've had to call helplines because I've felt suicidal," Susan's neighbor said. "They're known to the community. They set the children's park on fire, they put fireworks through somebody's door, they threw eggs at a [small] girl's window."

"They pick on the most vulnerable people," the source said. "If there is more than one person they won't do it - because they are too scared. It's old people, children, mentally ill people. It's really disgusting."

Susan has Asperger syndrome, which affects her ability to process information.