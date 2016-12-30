Celine Dion, Elton John, KISS and other stars have declined invites to perfom at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration. But he seems to be having more luck getting big names to join him on New Year's Eve.

Among the celebs slated to attend the Donald's New Year's festivities are Sylvester Stallone and Quincy Jones, according to the New York Post. The tab says a spokesperson for the president-elect's transition team confirmed Sly and Quincy were on the guest list for the bash at Donald's Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago.

Trump family members expected to attend include Donald, Melania and Barron, while the full guest list is somewhere around 800.

Though Sly declined an offer to take over the National Endowment for the Arts or another role in the Trump administration, saying he'd rather do something in support of the armed forces, he has said he's a fan of the soon-to-be president. Early in the election, he told Variety, "I love Donald Trump," explaining, "he's a great Dickensian character ... There are certain people like Arnold, Babe Ruth, that are bigger than life.

He later added, "But I don't know how that translates to running the world."

In the same interview, he said he'd considered going into politics before, but later "came to my senses" on the idea.

As for Quincy Jones, the Post points to the famed producer's suggestion the White House create a "secretary of the arts" as if to imply he could be a contender for the National Endowment for the Arts position Sly declined. That said, he's a longtime Democrat and supported Hillary Clinton in the election. His daughter, Rashida Jones, has long been vocal about her opposition to a Donald Trump presidency.

No word yet on whether the Donald's new pal Kanye West will head to Florida this weekend to continue his discussions about "multicultural issues" with the president-elect, but given his reportedly strained relationship with Hillary supporter Kim Kardashian West, we're not holding our breath.