Over the years, there have been reports linking Russell Crowe and Terri Irwin, and now an Australian tabloid is churning those up again.

It all started on Jan. 22 after she tweeted an image of her and her husband, the late Steve Irwin on "National Hugging Day."

Russell commented on the image, writing, "Terri... you have kept his love and ambitions relevant... you're amazing."

A source, though, tells Australia's New Idea that there is more than meets the eye with his message.

"Russell is done hiding his love with Terri and wants to shout it from the rooftops," a source said.

His photo and praise of both Terri and Steve was done so with intent and delicacy.

"It was his way of telling the world he adores her," the source tells the mag, which, for the record, doesn't have the best track record of accuracy. "Russell has so much respect for Steve, and the kids, so this post was all about being delicate as well as confirming his feelings for Terri."

Reports linking the two have become commonplace over the years and their reps have consistently dismissed speculation of a romance.

"Terri and Russell are no romantic links at all and Russell still supports Australia zoo and Steve's legacy," a Zoo spokesman said. In response to a December claim that they were planning on getting married in 2018, the spokesman said, "Terri and Russell are not dating and are certainly not planning a wedding."

The relationship between Russell and the Irwins is fairly well-known. In 2013, he was photographed with Bindi Irwin at the premiere of "Man of Steel." Then last May, Terri and Bindi both attended the Los Angeles premiere of Russell's film "The Nice Guys."

New Idea has been adamant that there is something brewing between Steve and Terri.

"You can totally tell they're into each other and have been for a very long time," it quoted a source in November of 2016. "Obviously Russ has been through a lot of pain because of how much he loved [his ex] Danielle, and Terri relates to that because she's struggled to find anyone who's matched up to Steve. This is a big reason they're so compatible - they're on the same wavelength about never expecting to find true love again."