Tamar Braxton is recovering in the hospital after a bad reaction to flu medication.

TMZ reported that the singer has been battling the illness for days, adding that she started feeling under the weather earlier in the week.

DS7 / WENN

Tamar recently released a new album, "Bluebird of Happiness," but the illness has forced her to cancel several public appearances in New York because she could barely speak. Along the way, she saw an ear-nose-and-throat doctor, who prescribed a steroid for her throat.

But her body didn't react well to the medication.

"The swelling was so severe once she returned to L.A. she was rushed to the ER" on Oct. 11, TMZ reports.

Tamar posted an Instagram image from the hospital, showing her patient bracelet.

"#teamoverit♀️ #notagain #thisbluebirdisNOThappy😢," she captioned the image.

Get well soon, girl!