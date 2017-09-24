There's nothing tougher than trying to figure out work-life balance.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

But Tamar Braxton, 40, has made a game-changing choice: She's decided to take a step back from her singing career to focus on her personal life. More specifically, her relationship with her husband of nearly nine years, music executive Vince Herbert, and their son, Logan, 4.

"There's a lot of things that are going on in my relationship and me being close to this music industry, and whatever I can do to eliminate all of the stress and problems off of my relationship, I would rather do that," she told "Entertainment Tonight" in a piece published on Sept. 22.

"[I want to] protect what's important," the former reality star and "The Real" host explained.

Pin Email Pin Email Pin Email WENN.com 1 / 10

Tamar said her deeply personal new album, "Bluebird of Happiness," which is out Sept. 29, will be her last. She will, however, continue to write for other artists and would "absolutely" return to daytime television for the right project.

"My husband and I work very close together and it's really hard, you know?" she explained. "And not only do we work together, [but] he is my baby daddy and, you know, we've been together forever. He's my best friend. You know, it's a lot of things to discuss and argue about."

In her busy life, the one thing she finds she has to work on the most is "my relationship," she admitted. "Balancing being a mother, because it's important to be to be a good wife and a good mother. [Singing] is just my job," she explained. "When I go home, that's my home. I always want to keep my home a sanctuary and somewhere safe. Not just for me, but for my husband and for my kid."

She also said she would love to expand their family. "I really want more kids. I would love to have at least five. I don't know where they're going to come from, but..." she added with a laugh.