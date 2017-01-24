Guess who's back, back again! Although several of the mainstays on "The Real Housewives of Orange County" worked diligently to get Tamra Judge booted from the show, the 49-year-old fitness freak is getting the last laugh.

Us Weekly is reporting that Tamra will be back for season 12 of the Bravo show. The network has not officially confirmed the news, but Tamra may have subtly done so on Instagram.

On Monday, Jan. 23, Tamra shared a selfie of her driving while wearing a hat that said "#HOUSEWIFE."

#yes #stillahousewife

"👈 #yes #stillahousewife," she captioned the image.

Her return was no certain thing, especially after co-stars Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd reportedly tried get her removed from the show.

In November, Us reported that the two women were "are on a campaign" to get Tamra out because of a strong dislike toward her. The problem for Vicki and Kelly, though, is that discord equals ratings.

"The more Housewives dislike someone, the more producers want to keep them," an insider said at the time. "Tamra won't rule out reconciling with Vicki. It breaks Tamra's heart, but she doesn't hate Vicki."

But it seems that Vicki hates Tamra.

"[Tamra] doesn't talk to Vicki," a second source told Us, who also alleged the body builder "leaked screenshots of Kelly admitting to an affair."

It would seem that there is no love lost between Vicki and Tamra. In the past, Tamra has accused Vicki of being in on ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers' cancer claims, which are likely false. Meanwhile, Vicki has openly alleged that Tamra's husband, Eddie Judge, is gay.

Don't expect the vitriol between these women to end in Season 12.