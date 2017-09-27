Tara Reid is technically still on the market, but that window is closing. The actress is casually dating tech entrepreneur Ted Dhanik, the New York Post is reporting.

The near-couple was spotted grabbing dinner recently at Tao in Hollywood, and it was one of many times they have hung out of late. As they left dinner, they walked with their arms around each other's backs.

KJLA / Splash News

Tara and Ted "are not yet an official item but are casually dating," Page Six said, according to a source close to the actress.

Ted is the co-founder of engage:BDR, a cross-device advertising solution company.

Deby / Splash News

The dinner on Sept. 26 came after Tara attended a "Josie and the Pussycats" reunion panel with costars Rachel Leigh Cook and Rosario Dawson.

"Thank you to all of the fans who came out tonight to the #josieandthepussycatsreunion," Tara said on Instagram, posting a photo from the reunion. "It was so great reconnecting with @rosariodawson, @rachaelleighcook and everyone who was a part of this film. I truly had a blast tonight 💜 #josieandthepussycats."

Lately, Tara is more known for her role in the so-bad-they're-good "Sharknado" films.

"I'm making the most movies I've done in my whole life ever in one year," she told the New York Post in June. "This is the best I feel like I've done in years. When you're busy, life's good. When you're working, life's good. When you have nothing to do, you start going crazy. You're bored. What are you supposed to do?"