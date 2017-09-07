"Orange is the New Black" star Taryn Manning's $10 million lawsuit against the New York Police Department for false arrest has been dismissed.

The Blast reported that the dismissal actually happened last month after a judge told her she filed the case too late. Besides that, the judge said her evidence left a lot to be desired -- in other words, she wouldn't have won the case.

Taryn's case was a bit strange. In February 2016, the actress filed a petition in Manhattan Supreme Court asking the city for $10 million. Taryn claimed she was falsely arrested and handcuffed in November 2014, and accused of threatening the person who had been stalking her.

The arrest came in the wake of a meeting Taryn had with her attorney and cops over allegations that the actress was sending her former roommate Janine Heller threatening text messages that violated an order of protection. Taryn claimed that Janine was actually the one stalking her, and was sentenced to six months in jail in the summer of 2015 for violating a conditional discharge by continuously texting Taryn.

In Taryn's lawsuit, she said she was placed in a holding cell and was kept in custody for hours until the DA's office issued a formal declination of prosecution, and that the NYPD then leaked information about this arrest to the media.

She argued that the arrest left her with "emotional distress and reputational harm."