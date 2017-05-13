Congratulations are in order for "Teen Mom 2" reality star Kailyn Lowry!

Kailyn graduated from Delaware State University on May 13 with a bachelor's degree in mass communications. The graduate and mother of two is currently pregnant with another baby, so it's suffice to say she's had a busy year!

Guess what today is! 👩🏼‍🎓🖤 #DSU A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on May 13, 2017 at 5:30am PDT

"Guess what today is! 👩🏼‍🎓🖤 #DSU" Kailyn shared on Instagram alongside a fellow tassel-capped friend.

And she's not stopping there. The reality star plans to take it to the next level and enroll in graduate school soon. She told E! News, "It's been a long and emotional journey, especially without any support from my parents. But I'm so happy and relieved!"

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Major kudos to Kailyn for accomplishing her dreams!