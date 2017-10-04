Make no bones about it, Teresa Giudice is angry with her husband, Joe Giudice -- mainly because she wasn't able to spend more time with her now-deceased mother due to her prison stint.

Antonia Gorga passed on March 3.

"I went away for 11 and a half months because my husband made a mess of our finances and it really didn't bother me because I know he didn't mean to do it intentionally," she told TMZ on Oct. 4. "But then after the loss of my mom, I became really angry that I lost out on 11 and a half months with my mom."

Derrick Salters/WENN.com

Recently "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star released a book that details a lot of her anger. She said writing the book was "therapeutic." Joe, she said, "knows exactly how I feel."

"It wasn't all peaches and cream," she says of her marriage, "but I know he didn't intentionally try to hurt me in anyway, but he did take responsibility. Because I was on TV, of course I was made an example of. I took responsibility and did what I had to do and here I am standing strong."

In her book, she also took aim at Joe.

"I have to work, work, work, work, work like Rihanna to play the bills and keep things afloat after my husband made a mess of our finances. Such a massive mess that it makes the Exxon Valdez oil spill seem like a glass of spilled red wine," she wrote, describing her life as a "horror movie."

INB / WENN

But if you think that all of this animosity has her thinking about divorcing Joe, think again. The reality TV star said, "I am going to wait for him and hopefully he'll be a different person."

Joe is scheduled to be released from prison in 2019.

"He'll make sure he's on top of everything and that's what I'm looking forward to," said Teresa.