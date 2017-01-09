Teresa Giudice's daughter Gia turned 16 years old on Monday, Jan. 9, but the party started a little early for her, thanks to her famous mom.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star shared several images from the shindig at New York City's Dream Hotel.

At the bash, Gia was surrounded by friends and family.

Happy Sweet 16th Birthday Gia. Your my pride and joy. Hope you had a great time at your party with your friends at the @dreamhotels @palermosbakery @theballonbossnj #sweet16 A photo posted by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:00am PST

"Happy Sweet 16th Birthday Gia. Your [sic] my pride and joy," Teresa captioned a photo of her and her daughter. "Hope you had a great time at your party with your friends at the @dreamhotels @palermosbakery @theballonbossnj #sweet16."

The affair seems to have had a purple theme, as balloons were of a lavender tone. Teresa also shared an image of her daughters standing in front of a lavish two-tiered birthday cake and two trays of cupcakes from Palermo Bakery, all of which featured purple frosting.

Happy Sweet 16 Gia! 🎂❤️ @dreamhotels Gia dress from @castlecouture @jovanifashions @palermosbakery Hair & makeup by @luciacasazza #sweet16 A photo posted by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:36am PST

The birthday girl donned a gray cocktail dress with cut out sides from Castle Couture for the occasion.

"Happy Sweet 16 my beautiful @_giagiudice Love you so much Mommy❤️🎂 #sweet16," Teresa wrote of a solo picture of her stunning daughter, taken under large balloons that spelled out "16."

Happy Sweet 16 my beautiful @_giagiudice Love you so much Mommy❤️🎂 #sweet16 A photo posted by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Jan 8, 2017 at 12:36pm PST

Gia, Teresa's eldest child, was all too happy to pose for images for her mother from inside the party. Whether something outside with four tires awaited, isn't known.

Happy Sweet 16 my Princess @_giagiudice Love you Beautiful ❤️🎂🎉 #sweet16 @jovanifashions @palermosbakery @dreamhotels #Castlecouture A photo posted by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:29pm PST

Happy Sweet 16 Gia @dreamhotels #sweet16 @_giagiudice @jovanifashions @castlecouture A photo posted by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:40pm PST

Gia wasn't the only one in a celebratory mood. Teresa also shared an image of her youngest daughter, Audriana, standing under the balloon arch while holding up fun signs.

Audriana all Smiles! #giasweet16 A photo posted by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Jan 9, 2017 at 5:10am PST

"Audriana all Smiles! #giasweet16," Teresa said.

The only one missing from the party, of course, was Joe Giudice, who continues to serve time in prison for fraud charges -- but don't call him a "criminal."