Terry Crews' alleged groper is back to work at one of Hollywood's biggest talent agencies a month after being suspended for the alleged incident. Terry, as one would expect, took to Twitter to rail against the decision.

FayesVision/WENN.com

Adam Venit had been placed on a one-month unpaid suspension from William Morris Endeavor agency after Terry claimed that the high powered Hollywood agent fondled his genitals during an event in February 2016. Adam was also demoted.

On Nov. 27, the actor posted a link to an article stating that Adam Venit was back to work, writing, "SOMEONE GOT A PASS."

Terry continued to vent, even bringing WME co-CEO Ari Emanuel into the mix. In 2006, Ari once penned an opinion piece on Mel Gibson, arguing that Mel should be blacklisted in Hollywood for his infamous drunken anti-Semantic tirade. Terry took that letter and simply substituted Adam's name in place of Mel's name, and he substituted "sexual assault" in place of anti-Semantic and racism.

"Copy of the actual @HuffPost letter I gave @AriEmanuel in which he DEMANDED Mel Gibson be blacklisted for anti-Semitic remarks," Terry wrote. "He said 'it's different' and handed the letter back to me."

Terry entered himself into Hollywood's sexual misconduct scandal last month when he detailed an incident in which he alleged that Adam groped him at a party last year. After Terry publicly spoke out about the alleged groping, Russell Simmons went to bat for Adam, even asking Terry to "give the agent a pass."

Terry tweeted a screenshot of the email that Russell allegedly sent him on Nov. 3.

"Did he ever apologize... Give the agent a pass .. ask that he be reinstated," Russell wrote, adding, "With great love, all things are possible."

"Dear @UncleRUSH——NO ONE GETS A PASS," Terry wrote.

FayesVision/WENN.com

Last month, Terry wrote in detail about the incident in a 16-part tweet.

"This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME," he wrote. "My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates... Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk."

On Nov. 8, Terry filed a police report against Adam.