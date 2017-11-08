Terry Crews has filed a police report, alleging that he was sexually assaulted at a party a month ago.

The actor tweeted about the alleged assault on Oct. 10 after it happened. The person who he claims groped him was "a high level Hollywood executive."

In a 16-part tweet, Terry detailed what happened.

"This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME," he wrote. "My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates... Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk."

Terry said his initial reaction was to harm the unidentified man, but he thought better of it, and he left the event. Over the course of a day, Terry spoke to others who knew the man and eventually the groper called to apologize, but never gave his reasoning for grabbing Terry in the genitals.

"I decided not 2 take it further becuz I didn't want 2b ostracized— par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence," he said. "I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go... Who's going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No)."

Terry added, "He knows who he is. But sum times [you have to] wait & compare notes w/ others who've been victimized in order 2gain a position of strength... I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator... Hollywood is not the only business we're this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior— you are not alone. Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless."

TMZ confirmed that the incident Terry tweeted about is the same incident that he filed a police report about.