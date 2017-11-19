While at a party last month, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Terry Crews said that he was groped by a "a high level Hollywood executive." A few weeks later the name of that executive was widely publicized. Around that same time, it turns out that Russell Simmons went to bat for that executive, even asking Terry to "give the agent a pass."

Terry tweeted a screenshot of the email that Russell allegedly sent him on Nov. 3, while also confirming widespread reports that the alleged groper was agent Adam Venit.

"Did he ever apologize... Give the agent a pass .. ask that he be reinstated," Russell wrote, adding, "With great love, all things are possible."

In posting the image, Terry tweeted directing to Russell.

"Dear @UncleRUSH——NO ONE GETS A PASS," Terry wrote.

Last month, Terry wrote in detail about the incident in a 16-part tweet.

"This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME," he wrote. "My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates... Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk."

On Nov. 8, he filed a police report against Adam, who has been suspended from his job at William Morris.

Terry's public shaming of Russell came after The Los Angeles Times reported that a model named Keri Claussen Khalighi accused the hip-hop mogul of sexually assaulting her in 1991 when she was just 17.

In a statement to the LA Times, Russell maintained his innocence.