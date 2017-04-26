For fans of E!'s "Total Divas," it goes without saying that Renee Young and WWE superstar Dean Ambrose are anything but traditional. The same went for their secret, impromptu marriage.

The reality TV couple got married at 1 a.m. in their backyard after finding a 24-hour preacher on Yelp.

The couple actually set the marriage wheels in motion last year, but never did anything about it until one hour into the day on April 9.

"I wouldn't even really say that we were engaged. We've been together for three and a half years and we knew that we wanted to have a Vegas wedding, because we live in Las Vegas we just figured we'd do it there and we'd just do it super low-key," she told E! News. "We got our marriage license about six months ago when we were in Reno. There was a live event in Reno and I was there with him and we just happen to walk up to city hall and we went and got our marriage license then. So we'd been sitting on it so we could do this spur of the moment 'hey let's get married tonight' kind of thing."

They were actually about to go to bed when they decided to get hitched instead.

"We were going to bed and he like busted out the ring and we were like, 'Oh man I guess we should do this now.' So we ended up going on Yelp and we found a 24-hour pastor to come to our backyard. It was so handy and his name was Pastor Pete and he lived around the corner from us, so he was there," the E! star said. "They were very concerned by the way because it was 1 o'clock in the morning, so technically it was Sunday and they were very concerned about us calling, they were like, 'Is everything OK? Have you guys been drinking? What's happening?' We're like, 'It's fine, you can come down.'"

The problem was that they needed a witness and it was difficult finding someone at that wee hour of the morning. After calling around, they were finally able to wake up a sleeping pal who headed over to their house.

Once the early morning nuptials were over, the couple called their family.

Renee said, "We called them after it was done because it was 1 or so in the morning for us, so it was like 4 in the morning back home for my parents. So of course they answer the phone like, 'Is everything OK?!' It's very alarming to call anybody at that time of night it turns out."

Looking back, the couple wouldn't do it any other way.

"We're very non-traditional," she said. "So that's why we didn't feel like we needed to do the engagement or to do this big, fancy wedding. It was so perfect and so us. There's not a single thing about it I would change."