On NBC's "This Is Us," Chris Sullivan's character, Toby, is often seen trying to shed pounds, but his love of food is sometimes a hurdle.

In real life, Chris seems to be having no trouble.

AP1 / WENN

The actor arrived at the People's Choice Awards on Wednesday, Jan. 18, looking as thin as ever -- svelte, even.

AP1 / WENN

Wearing colorful pants and a blue suit jacket, Chris looked to be a far cry from Toby, his character who attends Overeaters Anonymous classes opposite Kate, who is played by costar Chrissy Metz.

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

"They've got a lot to get through," he told Hollywood Life of Toby and Kate's relationship on the show. "They've got a lot of body image stuff to get through, they've got a lot of relationship stuff to deal with, but they seem to be handling it with grace and with humor."

Chrissy's real-life weight loss journey has been well-documented as of late, and it's a focal point on the TV show, as well.

In December, Ellen DeGeneres asked her if producers of the show told her to lose weight.

"Like most actors, we are chameleons," she said. "We play different roles -- like Christian Bale lost all that weight for 'The Machinist.'"

She said weight loss isn't "mandated."

"I was kind of like, 'I hope I get to lose weight.' That's a win-win for me -- motivated in a different way this time," she told Ellen. "It wasn't mandated. It wasn't like, 'You have to do this.' But if this is the storyline, naturally you would lose weight. So I'm excited if that should happen."

During the same chat, she wouldn't say whether she'll get gastric bypass surgery, since her character is considering it.

"It is a fast fix, and it's not always the right answer," she said. "I can't give it away too much."

She added, "I think with the character, Kate, she wants a quick fix because it's not about the food. Food is the symptom. We'll get to see all the details."

Recently, she was pictured in a wheel chair prompting many to wonder if she got the somewhat controversial surgery. However, her rep recently said that the actress didn't get gastric bypass and was in a wheelchair simply because she injured her knee around Christmas.