Actor Chris Pratt entertained his loyal fans Friday night as he returned to social media platform, Instagram, with a heartwarming post.

HOLY CRAP!! THOR RAGNAROK IS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!! We just laughed our asses off!!! So proud to be part of the Marvel universe. A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Nov 3, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star shared a photo of son Jack, 5, and brother Cully Pratt, in tough-guy poses, rocking fists, as they posed in front of a massive backdrop of a fellow Marvel hero, at a screening of "Thor: Ragnarok."

This was Pratt's first Instagram post since the 38-year-old and wife of eight years, Anna Faris, 40, announced back in August that they were "legally separating." He has stayed active however on Twitter.

REX/Shutterstock

"HOLY CRAP!! THOR RAGNAROK IS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!! We just laughed our asses off!!! So proud to be part of the Marvel universe," Chris captioned in the post.

"Greaaaaat time with my AWESOME Nephew & his Pop #prattprattpratt Thor Ragnarok eas AWESOME!" said his brother, who later reposted the great shot.

Capture Pix/REX/Shutterstock

Fans quickly commented with positive support:

"Happy to see you back on the grid @prattprattpratt You & your family have been in my prayers. #keepthefaith," commented @itscristalclear.

"Jack looks handsome! He is so cute! 💕 i love u guys," said user rosconehead.

And, added user @stace.mcface, "Yaaaaaaay @prattprattpratt so glad you're back ❤❤❤."

Jack, who is the first and only child of the former couple, dressed up as Captain America and went trick-or-treating in LA with his "Jurassic World" dad, who opted not to wear a costume.

Getty Images North America

Next for Pratt, who plays Peter Quill in the uber-successful Guardians franchise, is a reprisal role as Star-Lord alongside the rest of the Marvel crew, in "Avengers: Infinity War," set for release in May of 2018.