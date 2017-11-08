Tia Mowry is pregnant with her second child, she announced on social media on Nov. 8.

The "Sister Sister" actress shared an image on Instagram of her husband, Cory Hardrict, and their son, Cree, kissing her baby bump while she smiled.

She captioned the image with four heart emojis.

Several of her 4 million followers had been suspecting she was pregnant for several days.

Tia and Cory welcomed Cree in 2011, and her pregnancy was documented on the show "Tia & Tamera," which featured her sister, Tamera Mowry.

The two girls could be on camera together again. The pregnant TV star recently told Us Weekly that there is "one step left" in finalizing a "Sister, Sister" revival.

"[It's] amazing and wonderful. My sister and I are taking meetings as we speak, so it's definitely closer than ever to making this reboot happen," she said. "We are being told that they want it to be or happen next year in the fall. So, it's going by so fast, everything."

Nicky Nelson/WENN.com

"Sister, Sister" ran from1994 to 1999.

The new show will be different, and could even center on motherhood.

"I think fans will love it because I just feel very blessed and honored that people are still following my sister and I 20 years later. So I think they'll be excited to see where we are right now and to see our dynamic right now," Tia told Us. "We're just excited to just give back to the fans and make them happy, that's really one of the main reasons why we're doing it."

She continued on her hope for the show. "I'd like it to be where we are in our lives right now," she said. "We're moms with children, but I would like for the show to really focus on sisterhood and the strengths and weaknesses of sisterhood."