Music producer Timbaland has paid off a massive debt to Uncle Sam.

According to The Blast, Timbaland owed $3.8 million in back taxes for 2012 ($117,230.19), 2014 ($1,750,048.34), and 2015 ($1,951,472.76). But, he is now completely paid up after the government put a lien against his property in October.

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Timbaland seems to be getting his life back on track of late. In late November, he told Rolling Stone that he is now clean and sober following an addiction to pain pills.

Speaking about his life just three years ago, he told the mag, "I was on drugs, dude. I was on OxyContin.

Timbaland, 45, told the mag that he starting taking pain pills in his 30s to cope with pain from a gunshot wound he suffered as a teen. It got to the point where he would just sleep all day. At the time, his marriage had ended and he wasn't getting the work that he once did. With a reduction in work came an increase in pills.

"It was so bad, to the point where I couldn't even sleep," his girlfriend, Michelle, said. "I'd put my hand right by his nose, just to see if he was still breathing."

AP

He even had a near-death experience, he said.

"All I can tell you is that there was a light," Timbaland said. "I woke up trying to catch my breath, like I was underwater. But through that whole thing I saw life — I saw where I would be if I don't change, and where I would be if I did."