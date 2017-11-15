January Jones is an unapologetic superfan of all things "The Bachelor," but she doesn't need to actually date "The Bachelor."

In other words, she does not accept the prop-rose-al.

The actress told James Corden that perennial "Bachelor" alum Nick Viall once got in touch with her team with an unexpected request.

"He asked me to battle him on Lip Sync Battle," a confused January said. "So, is that his way of asking me out or does he have a problem with me? I don't know what that was, but I declined because I don't need to be humiliated."

After her rejection, Nick didn't come back and formally ask her out, "and that says a lot," she adds.

January admits that she's attracted to Nick, but she's so confused by him.

"You don't know if you like him or if he's a scumbag and I think that's why I'm attracted to him, maybe?" she explained. Fellow James Corden guest Emmy Rossum said she saw him once drinking coffee in Los Angeles acting normal.

"See, and that really flips the other way. You don't know. What is this guy's deal?," she said. "He's cute—normal. I'm so mixed. I don't know where he stands with me."

There is no indication of when this Lip Sync exchange occurred. There is also no indication of whether Nick or January actually holds the the upper hand in this non-existent relationship.