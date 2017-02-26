Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen gush over 8th anniversary on social media
A Super Bowl win, and then a wedding anniversary ...
Tom Brady, 39, is just soaking up the love these days. He and his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen, 36, celebrated their 8th anniversary on Feb. 26, and couldn't help but gush about it all over social media.
"And you have kept me laughing ever since," the 5-time football champ captioned a sweet throwback wedding photo on Sunday morning. "Happy anniversary love of my life! Feliz aniversário! Te amo."
Soon after, Gisele also posted an adorable flashback photo of the couple dancing in each other's arms.
"Love being your partner in the dance of life," she wrote. "Happy anniversary my love!"
Tom and Gisele said their vows at a Catholic church in Santa Monica, Calif., back in 2009 -- with just close family and friends in attendance.
They've since had two children together: Benjamin, 7, and Vivian, 4.
The New England Patriots quarterback also has a son, John, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
Happy anniversary to this hot power couple!