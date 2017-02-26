A Super Bowl win, and then a wedding anniversary ...

Tom Brady, 39, is just soaking up the love these days. He and his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen, 36, celebrated their 8th anniversary on Feb. 26, and couldn't help but gush about it all over social media.

"And you have kept me laughing ever since," the 5-time football champ captioned a sweet throwback wedding photo on Sunday morning. "Happy anniversary love of my life! Feliz aniversário! Te amo."

And you have kept me laughing ever since... Happy anniversary love of my life! Feliz aniversário! Te amo A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:35am PST

Soon after, Gisele also posted an adorable flashback photo of the couple dancing in each other's arms.

"Love being your partner in the dance of life," she wrote. "Happy anniversary my love!"

Love being your partner in the dance of life. Happy anniversary my love! Te amo ❤ Amo ser sua parceira na dança da vida. Feliz aniversário de casamento meu amor! Te amo. A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:51am PST

Tom and Gisele said their vows at a Catholic church in Santa Monica, Calif., back in 2009 -- with just close family and friends in attendance.

They've since had two children together: Benjamin, 7, and Vivian, 4.

The New England Patriots quarterback also has a son, John, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

Happy anniversary to this hot power couple!