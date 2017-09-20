Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman are partially being blamed for the deaths of two people who died on the set of the upcoming film "American Made."

Splash News

The estates of Alan Purwin and Carlos Berl, two men who died while filming in 2015, claim in court documents that Tom and Doug had a penchant for high-risk stunts, thus putting the men in an unsafe work environment.

The lawsuit, initially filed in April 2016, lists the production company and the movie studio as the defendants -- neither Tom nor Doug are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

The Blast obtained legal documents in which the families claim "the demands of filming in Colombia, together with Cruise's and director Doug Liman's enthusiasm for multiple takes of lavish flying sequences, added hours to every filming day and added days to the schedule."

Universal Pictures / Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

In court documents, it states that an executive producer voiced concern to the insurance company, writing, "[Doug] and [Tom] are adding entire scenes and aerial shots on the fly. Had to bring in Uni Safety to help wrangle them. In the last 48 hours this has become the most insane s--- I've ever dealt with."

The Blast says that Alan Purwin, one of the deceased, messaged that same executive producer a few weeks before the crash, saying, "You have no idea the exposure [Tom] and the entire Aerial Team is realizing every time we get in the air. There's a very 'thin line' between keeping all aerial activities safe and having an accident. Trust me on this!"

He later added that working on "American Made" is "the most dangerous project I've ever encountered."

The estates claim the fatal flight was "a spontaneous, rushed, ad hoc mission over unfamiliar terrain, in unfamiliar weather, from a small jungle airstrip."