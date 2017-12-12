Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep are weighing in on what to do with films and TV shows created by those who have been embroiled in Hollywood's sexual misconduct scandal.

They seem to agree that there should be a bit of separation between the person and the art, even citing specific examples of those with a shady past, but are now praised.

"If you threw out every film or TV show that was made by an a--hole, Netflix would go out of business," Tom said during a BuzzFeed News Q&A, via The New York Post. "I think you do just have, you wait, because this is a long game."

He added, "Picasso was a womanizer, this is not excusing anybody. You just have to wait and see how it settles over the long haul. This is not a sprint, this is a marathon. I think work does speak for itself, but character does come into the conversation at some point, but I think that lands over time."

Meryl even invoked the name of Shakespeare.

"We still revere Shakespeare," she said. "I mean we haven't thrown ['The Merchant of Venice'] out and there is no question that that play is antisemitic. There's no question that 'The Taming of The Shrew' is misogynist. Everybody has their blank spots, but the genius that understands about the human experiment is worth safeguarding and shouldn't be touched."

She continued, "People who are terrible also have terribly clear insights on other subjects, so I don't think you throw the baby out with the bathwater."