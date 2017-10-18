In September, Tori Spelling reached a confidential settlement with Benihana, stemming from a 2015 incident in which she fell on a hot hibachi grill. But, if the state of California has anything to say about it, the actress won't be seeing a dime of it.

Dave Starbuck/Future Image/WENN.

According to The Blast, the Franchise Tax Board in California filed documents that says Tori still owes them $338,595.78 in unpaid taxes from 2014-2015, so any money she was awarded should go directly to the state.

On Easter 2015, Tori was dining with her family at the restaurant in Encino, Calif., when she allegedly tripped and fell backwards on a hot hibachi grill as she was getting up to leave. She suffered second and third degree burn injuries in the accident. The accident was so severe that she had to undergo skin grafts the following week.

Benihana said her injury was due to her failure to "conduct herself as a reasonable guest," The Blast said before the settlement was reached.

Whether the state will get whatever settlement money there is is unknown.

FayesVision/WENN.com

Tori and her husband, Dean McDermott, have well-known money woes that are documented often.

The couple has made headlines for their financial troubles in recent years. In fact, Dean and Tori have failed to pay back taxes and have been sued by multiple creditors over unpaid credit card debts and bank loans.

In April, Page Six reported that the IRS had drained the couple's bank accounts, adding that in 2016, the couple were hit with a lien over $707,487.30 in unpaid federal taxes for their 2014 bill alone.

Dean has also been accused of failing to pay child support to his ex-wife for their son.