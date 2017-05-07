At some point in his life, Tracy Morgan just wanted to witness "the most exciting two minutes in sports," also known as the Kentucky Derby. On May 6, he checked it off his bucket list.

Ever since he nearly died in a bus crash in 2014, Tracy Morgan has been enjoying life a whole different way.

"The horses — they're great athletes. I wanted to see one before I die," he said, according to People magazine. "I want to do all the things I wanted to do now that I survived that accident. And I've always wanted to do the Kentucky Derby."

Stephen J. Cohen / Getty Images

On June 7, 2014, the "30 Rock" star was critically injured and was in a coma for two weeks after a Walmart tractor-trailer slammed into his limousine on the New Jersey Turnpike, killing comedian James McNair.

Over the course of his recovery, Tracy had to re-learn how to walk, sit, and stand while grappling with the cognitive effects of traumatic brain injuries, People reported.

"It doesn't cost nothing to be nice," he said of his outlook on life. "I know my purpose in this world is to spread love. I love you and you can't do nothing about it."

Gregory Pace / BEI / Shutterstock / Rex USA

In 2015, a little over a year after the fatal accident, Tracy said his family wouldn't let him give up.

"My wife wouldn't let me do that, my son wouldn't let me do that, and I looked at my little daughter's face, and they wouldn't let me do that," he told reporters after a surprise appearance at the Emmys. "I just hope my tragedy and Jimmy's death isn't in vain. This thing that happened to me can be prevented now from people just dying in the road, that's what I hope. But I wouldn't give up. My father was drafted into Vietnam at 17 and he wouldn't give up, so I wanted to be like my father. Even when he got AIDS he never gave up, so we don't do that as Morgans."