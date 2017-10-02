Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were spotted in Cleveland this weekend for the first time since news broke that the couple are expecting their first child together.

The 33-year-old "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star and her 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player boyfriend were spotted on Sunday, Oct. 1, running errands in the Ohio city. Both were dressed in black hoodies: she in an Army sweatshirt and he in one that said, "Damn." Khloe paired her hoodie with a pair of black leggings, a black skirt, black boots and a black Birkin bag, which she used to cover her growing stomach.

Tristan Thompson / Snapchat / .

Tristan posted a video on Snapchat over the weekend of him and his girlfriend of one year cuddling with one another. In the video, he is laying on Khloe's stomach, while she strokes his beard.

"I ate too much," he tells her. "Your tummy hurts?" she asks. "My tummy hurts," he tells her.

Meanwhile, the stomach fans are actually interested in, Khloe's, is completely blocked by Tristan in the clip.

While both Khloe and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, are reportedly expecting their first children with their boyfriends, neither has spoken out yet about the news. Last week, Kim Kardashian West finally confirmed the news that she and her husband, Kanye West, are expecting their third child, via a surrogate, in a teaser for the new season of "KUWTK." Fans hoped the premiere episode on Sunday, Oct. 1, would discuss all three pregnancies, but both Kylie and Khloe remained mum on the topic.