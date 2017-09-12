Tyrese Gibson went public with his frustration over Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's apparent refusal to respond to messages, and it was quite strange.

The public spat between the two "Fast & Furious" members started after Dwayne posted a photo of him signing paperwork in his trailer. Tyrese then commented on the photo, referring to the rumored spinoff movie based on Dwayne's "Fast" character Luke Hobbs.

"If you move forward with that #Hobbs Movie you will have purposely ignored the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter -- I don't wanna hear from you until you remember what we talked about -- I'm on your timeline cause you're not responding to my text messages -- #FastFamily is just that a family....... We don't fly solo," he wrote.

Russ Einhorn / Splash News

Apparently The Rock didn't respond to that Instagram comment, so Tyrese took to his own Instagram to address it, saying he wants Dwayne to do the film, but only after the next "Fast" film is released.

"I have never and will never have a problem with this major movie star he's my brother.... I repeat ever....... bro just being honest I didn't like Bay Watch lol - but I did rent out 2 full theaters and take a bunch of kids with my daughter from her #PrivateSchool to support Moana!!!! ( I was surprised you could sing so well )!!" he wrote.

"I'm simply trying to reach him cause he won't call me back about this solo #HobbsMovie I want you to shoot it just not right now cause the #Fast9 release date has already been announced and we can't let our loyal fans #FastFamily or our loyal fast and furious FANS down on any level from pushing the date," Tyrese argued

"I'm doing this only on behalf of our families so we keep them all in private school...... God bless you good brother!!!! I never ever go public with private family issues.... Once you hit me back I will delete every post," he continued in a post he later took down.

KM / Fame Flynet

In the lengthy post, which The Shade Room reposted, Tyrese spoke about the crew of the "Fast" franchise and the fans.

"Me and the cast laugh because it seems like #Fast Is like a HOLIDAY at this point...... You [can't] push the release date of a holiday bro... it's tradition it's fans that are LOYAL," he said. "We have to show up and service their needs..... Just got out of the hospital still recovering thank you guys for your prayers and love.... I'm a real champion and champions are never down for long."

He ended the post by saying, "This is not a #Rant I'm no Rock #Hater and I don't want his #Life I love my own...... I'm doing this for the #FastFamily I'm loyal and I apologize for being loyal but dammit I am."