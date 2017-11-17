Less than a week after Tyrese Gibson admitted to having a "complete meltdown" following a series of bizarre behavior, he scored a huge win in court.

According to The Blast, a judge ruled against Tyrese's ex-wife, Norma Gibson, in her bid to get a permanent restraining order against him.

The judge ruled there was not an ongoing pattern of harassment by Tyrese against Norma, The Blast reported, adding that the "Fast and the Furious" star was seen crying after the ruling.

It was been a rough go lately for Tyrese.

On Nov. 10, he took to his Instagram to apologize for what he described as a "complete meltdown online" over the past two months, blaming it on prescription drugs.

"I want you guys to know that to this day I don't drink, smoke or on any level do I do drugs......... because of this high stress and very traumatic experience I was advised then ultimately connected with multiple therapist and psychiatrist I had a few private meetings and this particular drug that was suggested although maybe helpful to others had an adverse effect on me and this is the reason I had a complete meltdown online," the "Fast & Furious" star wrote. "I'm in the clear now, this is being flushed out of my system and I'm already to get back at 100% - please don't chalk this up as 'oversharing' a lot of people were effected by what these meds did to me over these last 2 months and this is my public apology a few I will make personally I'm so very sorry guys - please guys just know again this is not the Singer, actor this is Shayla's father."

A few days earlier, Tyrese claimed that Will Smith gave him $5 million to keep his family "afloat" and to help pay his legal fees. Multiple reports said Will did nothing of the sort.

Tyrese had been in vitriolic battle with his ex-wife over custody of their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla. His ex claimed that he has abused their daughter and she was granted a temporary restraining order against him, keeping him away from her and their daughter.

The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Service investigated, but decided to drop the case.

During the course of the trial, the actor exhibited strange behavior -- before one hearing, he could be heard singing "Hallelujah" and taking pictures. Also, a day before Shayla was scheduled to testify in court, Tyrese hired a plane to fly a banner over his daughter's elementary school. The banner read: "NO MATTER WHAT, DADDY LOVES YOU SHAYLA."