The war between Tyrese Gibson and his ex is reaching new levels of viscousness.

The actor's ex, Norma Gibson, told a courtroom that he spies on her, often having someone follow her and her friends, TMZ reported. She is fearful that he may do something to her, she said.

Tyrese told the court it's all nonsense.

Norma is in court trying to get a permanent restraining order against Tyrese to keep him away from her and their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla. In September, she was granted a temporary restraining order against him when she alleged that he abused their little girl. Again, he denied the claims.

According to TMZ, Norma testified that Tyrese has been harassing her since 2014. She also claimed that the "Fast & Furious" star punched her while she was pregnant in 2007. After that alleged incident, she said three of Tyrese's people got her to sign an agreement that said she would never talk about what happened. She kept quiet, she said, because she didn't want to ruin his career.

Tyrese told TMZ that Norma is just angry that he got remarried.

The Blast reports that before the hearing, Tyrese could be heard singing "Hallelujah" and taking pictures with his current wife, Samantha. Once inside the courtroom, he reportedly kept his eyes trained on his wife while Norma spoke, refusing to look at his ex.

Earlier this week, Tyrese reportedly hired a plane to fly a banner over his daughter's elementary school. The banner read: "NO MATTER WHAT, DADDY LOVES YOU SHAYLA."

On Sept. 13, The Blast reported Norma's claims that Tyrese "went into a rage" while their daughter was staying with him in August. In court documents, she alleges that he "pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other."