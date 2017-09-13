Tyrese Gibson's ex-wife, Norma Gibson, was granted a restraining order against him after he she accused him of beating their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla.

The "Fast and the Furious" actor has adamantly denied the accusations.

Maury Phillips / Getty Images

The Blast reported on Sept. 13 that Norma claims Tyrese "went into a rage" while their daughter was staying with him in August. In court documents, she argues that he "pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other."

The alleged incident occurred because the young girl was "stealing her own piggy bank money that she received for her birthday," her mom says. Norma goes on to allege that their daughter was actually beaten more than once at the hands of Tyrese, saying she "begged for mercy," and screamed, "I'm sorry, I'm sorry! Please stop! You're hurting me!"

In her court documents, Norma she fears that Tyrese will abduct their daughter and take her to Dubai, where she said he has tremendous influence. He's had similar fears over the years. In 2015, he said he was terrified that Norma would flee with their daughter to Israel.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

There is no love lost between Norma and Tyrese -- she's even claimed he's bipolar and accused him of abuse over the years, all of which he denies. When they split in 2009, they had a vitriolic divorce and custody battle. At the time, TMZ reported that they had an ironclad prenup and she got nothing from him financially.

In 2015, he told New York's Power 105 that he only married Norma so that she could become a United States citizen.

"That marriage, was a marriage, but it wasn't really a marriage," he said. "She's from London and we had a baby on the way. When immigration is calling you gotta do what you gotta to do…I did it to keep her in the country."

Chelsea Lauren / REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

As for the restraining order, it now bars Tyrese from having direct or indirect contacting his ex or his daughter until a court hearing on October 2. In the meantime, Norma has been given custody of the child.