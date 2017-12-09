"This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz's father, Mark Metz, fires back at claims that he abandoned her as a child and now only wants back in her life because she's a major Hollywood star, the Daily Mail is exclusively reporting.

The Navy vet is accusing her mother, Denise, of infidelity, prompting an incendiary family feud.

Metz, 66, spoke with the Daily Mail and said that instead of leaving his daughter and her sibling behind, he tried to salvage the relationship after the family was ripped apart by a bad split.

Chrissy, from age 10 on was in turn raised by her stepdad Crayton, who claims Mark only wants back in now that his daughter has a starring role on the NBC mega-hit.

However, Mark counters, saying that he's only spent time with Chrissy, 37, just a few times since she was a kid, and continues to try and reconnect.

"Chrissy was born in the Navy and grew up in the Navy, I was sent overseas and the family came back to Florida, then I had to deal with her mother when we got divorced," Mark explained to the Daily Mail, adding "I've seen her on occasions over the years, but not a lot since she's moved to Hollywood."

Mark says he's "very proud" of Chrissy, but unfortunately she has sided with her mother's side over her dad and her brother Phil.

"She never reaches out," Mark continued, "I've called her, I've left voicemail messages, contacted her on Facebook. She came down here once, two Christmases ago, and I've not seen her since."

He then added to the online magazine, "Did I abandon her? No! I didn't abandon anybody. If she never contacts me, that's her business."

Mark also said to Daily Mail that Denise suffered a stroke back in August and she is unable to speak, thus leaving Chrissy devastated, wherein he says he hopes to just be there for his daughter.

Mark also alleges that her mother told Chrissy that he did not send money from overseas whereby they were eventually evicted from their home -- they ended up moving into a mobile home before Denise met Crayton.

"Chrissy had everything she wanted growing up when I was there, so did her brother, and so did her sister," Mark went on. "When I was in Japan, everyone was with me. The kids had all the best clothes and the latest toys, when I had to go off to another duty, I sent them back to the States."

Mark then offered: "That's when I found out from another Navy guy that my ex was fooling around in West Palm Beach, Florida. I didn't think much of it, I thought maybe it's a little thing. When it hit me was when I got called in while I was in the middle of the Indian [Ocean]. I was like, 'What are you talking about?' All these stores back in the States wanted money, and nobody was paying for my house. Then I was p*****, because I was sending all of my money home.

"I never missed one child support payment for three kids after we got divorced, for years. I didn't leave out anybody. I did what I was supposed to do, but you don't get any thanks for that."

Metz added that Chrissy doesn't speak to him now that she's living in a "different world" in Los Angeles. However, he also says that he is sad and misses her as they don't have a relationship anymore.

"I think she's done well in Hollywood, she always did well in school, she was the smartest out of all of my kids," Mark continued. "I have nothing but positive things to say about her, except she listens to other people too much and doesn't reach out to everybody."

He then said: "She doesn't send regular birthday cards, Father's Day cards or anything at Christmas. It's Veteran's Day, she should at least be calling me, and so should [Chrissy's older sister] Monica."