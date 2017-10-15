That's how he rolls!

Usher kicked off his 39th birthday celebrations with a fun-filled (and celebrity-packed) party at Los Angeles' World on Wheels roller skating rink on Oct. 13.

Among his guests? Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa, Omarion, Jermaine Dupri, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Mustard, Eric Bellinger and more.

According to TMZ, the R&B star's friends rented out a VIP area but still spent time with the public as they skated in the larger rink.

World on Wheels posted video of the guys showing off their amazing moves. We all knew Usher, Chris and Jermaine could dance, but apparently, they can also do it on roller skates -- and backwards, no less.

"@chrisbrownofficial & @usher rolling for Usher's Birthday at #WOW✨," the rink captioned a playful Instagram video of Usher overtaking Chris.

In another video, Usher and Jermaine can be seen coordinating their skating moves as they go around and around.

In a video clip shared by TMZ, Usher tells the camera they started partying on Friday the 13th and "We're gonna go all the way to Monday." (His actual birthday was on Oct. 14.)

As Usher promised, the celebrating continued all weekend long. In the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 15, Jermaine posted a group photo captioned, "I S S A P A R T Y !!!"

The same night, Jermaine shared video of music mogul L.A. Reid playing drums at Usher's Saturday-night celebration, which appeared to be held at a bar -- where Stevie Wonder and Russell Simmons also performed. "Then Stevie Wonder grabbed the mic and the energy went to 100 million #usherbirthdayparty," Jermaine captioned one clip.

"Then @la_reid jumped on the drums, Tonight was pretty unicorn ish #usherbirthdayparty," Jermaine captioned another video.

"This pretty much sums up the last 20 years of our lives, happy Birthday my brother," Jermaine wrote Usher in another Instagram post. "I don't believe we've seen or done what God has planned, I don't know about them but I know about us, this the only way we know how to rock!!"

Usher's birthday celebrations come amid some serious legal woes: He's been fighting lawsuits from people who claim he gave them herpes. His attorneys have called the claims "without merit" and said they "should be dismissed."