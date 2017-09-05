Despite his legal entanglements and STD claims, the ladies still love Usher.

The singer was in Las Vegas over the holiday weekend with his pal Kevin Hart for his annual "Hartbeat Weekend," which Usher performed at.

#DopePic #Legend #HartBeatWeekend #Vegas A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

The house reportedly went crazy for Usher.

He was "beating the women off of him the entire weekend," a source told the New York Post, adding that women seemed "unfazed by the recent allegations."

In fact, Usher was having such a great time that he stayed an extra day.

Always a good time connecting with Kev. Thanks Vegas for the love. #HartBeatWeekend A post shared by Usher (@usher) on Sep 2, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT

"Usher was supposed to leave after his performance Friday but stayed to enjoy the weekend at the request of Kevin," the source said.

For Usher, the weekend was likely a nice break from the run of bad news that's been surrounding him. Back in July, it was revealed that he paid a woman $1.1 million to settle a lawsuit in which she claimed she contracted a sexually transmitted disease from him. After that, another woman filed a $20 million lawsuit against him, claiming she got a herpes from him.

Usher recently asked the court to throw out the lawsuit because he claims the woman can't offer up any proof that he actually gave her an STD.

"A previous sexual partner very well may have already infected her," he writes in court documents, while also noting that she doesn't say whether she was tested before they allegedly hooked up. He also says she could have contracted the STD after their alleged hookup.

Another woman, Quantasia Sharpton, is also suing him, claiming she had sex with him in 2014 in a New Jersey hotel. He has adamantly denied that he hooked up with her to his friends, saying she's "not his type."

His wife has stuck by him through all the allegations.