Talk about crashing a party! Emma Roberts certainly had a 26th birthday to remember.

Although the actress' birthday was nearly a month ago, she only recently shared images from her celebration in Los Angeles. It turns out she was likely preoccupied. A report in the New York Post on March 6 said a valet accidentally crashed her Range Rover that night.

The Post's Page Six section quotes a source who said Emma was sober upon leaving the party, but things went awry when she was ready to call it a night.

"When she went to get her car and the valet brought it around, they did not put it in park. The car rolled down the hill and hit a tree" at the private home, the source said. "It just slid down the host's lawn."

About 50 people attended her party and it appears that no one was hurt. The Post didn't indicate the amount of damage that was done to the black Range Rover Sport, which retails for about $65,000.

In late January, she posted a black and white image with her car in the background.

Somewhere in the middle 📸: @kpreiss A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Jan 18, 2017 at 1:52pm PST

Emma has not commented on the apparent valet accident. On March 2 she shared a throwback photo from that night, which was the first photo she shared from the celebration.

#ThrowbackThursday #casamigos #houseoffriends Tacos, Tequila, & Twenty Six 📸: @britelkin A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Mar 1, 2017 at 11:05pm PST

"#ThrowbackThursday #casamigos #houseoffriends Tacos, Tequila, & Twenty Six," she said.

Her pal, Brit Smith, shared a video from the festivities several weeks ago of Emma blowing out the candles of her cake.

💕 love you beauty 💕 A post shared by Brit ELKIN (@britelkin) on Feb 19, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

"Blow queen," someone can he heard saying.

Before the accident it seems that Emma was having fun, both at her party and on social media. On the morning of her big day she shared a throwback of herself as a youngster while wearing a birthday hat.

#26 feels good already ❤ thank you guys for all the birthday love 🌛 A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Feb 10, 2017 at 1:08pm PST

"#26 feels good already ❤ thank you guys for all the birthday love 🌛," she wrote.