"Vanderpump Rules" star Stassi Schroeder revealed that she "starves" herself to keep her thin figure.

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

While speaking to Daily Mail Australia, the reality TV star said, "I'm really lazy. I stay thin by trying to starve myself for the most part, if I'm being totally honest. When I'm home in LA, it's like one meal a day, but when I go out of town or on work trips, it's breakfast, lunch and dinner."

When asked if that one meal is vegan, she replied, "Absolutely not! But I'll just have like one meal a day." In fact, her guilty pleasures are far from plant-based, saying she enjoys "a cheeseburger, a hot dog, macaroni and cheese, pizza and tacos."

FayesVision/WENN.com

Stassi also confessed that her body isn't exactly au naturale.

"I've always been really open. Even when I got a chin implant when I was 18-years-old, and anyone who asked me, I would tell them. I don't like when people put on this facade and they're perfect in every photo," she said. "Then the rest of us look at it and feel badly about ourselves. I'm all about plastic surgery or Botox and fillers, but be open about it, because there's nothing to be ashamed of."

She claimed that she's hardly unique when it comes to altering her look.

"We're all doing it for the most part," she said.