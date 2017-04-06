Verne Troyer, known for playing mini me from "Austin Powers," has been hospitalized for alcohol addiction and is headed to rehab.

TMZ reported on April 6 that Verne has been in a California hospital for nearly two weeks. The actor spoke to the celebrity website, but said he's only been there for a week. Regardless, Verne knows he has a problem and told the website that he's checking himself into rehab within the next couple of days.

"With your support, I got this," he told TMZ to tell his fans.

Verne has struggled with alcohol abuse in the past. He has gone to rehab multiple times and nearly died of alcohol poisoning in 2002.

While he starred on VH1's "The Surreal Life" in 2005, he once drunkenly stripped down naked and peed on the floor. A few years later, he starred on "Celebrity Big Brother," where he got drunk and crashed his motorized scooter into a door.

He's had other health problems, too.

In 2015, he was rushed to the hospital after suffering a seizure during a fan meet and greet at the Heart of Texas Comic Con.

"Everything's ok guys. Thanks for the concern," he tweeted afterward.