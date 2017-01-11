Victoria Beckham doesn't have a lot of regrets in her life, but getting a boob job is one of them.

In British Vogue, the fashionista wrote a letter to her 18-year-old self, telling her what her life would become and giving herself advice.

"I should probably say, don't mess with your boobs," she wrote. "All those years I denied it - stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you've got."

In 2014, she revealed that she had her breast implants removed.

The letter goes on to tell herself about her body image, meeting her husband, David Beckham, and talking about how childhood bullying helped her develop thick skin, something she would later need in life.

"Your complexion will sort itself out… your perm will die down, and your weight will settle itself," she wrote. "At school you eat Super Noodles and boxes of Frosties because they say they are fat free, and you will endure many other silly fad diets (including an addiction to green juices). Instead, learn to embrace your imperfections - that is what I want to tell you. Let your skin breathe; wear less make-up."

In her letter, the mother of four speaks about living a glamorous life (private jets, traveling the world, meeting celebrities and dignitaries).

One of her most tender moments, though, was her recollection of meeting David, saying it was "love at first sight," although she was "drunk, so exact details are hazy."

"While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. (He's not even in the first team at this stage - you are the famous one.) And he has such a cute smile," she wrote. "You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you. He's going to ask for your number. (He still has the London-to-Manchester plane ticket on which you wrote it.)"

Later, she gave herself marriage advice.

"Have patience. Bite your tongue. Be supportive. And preserve a bit of mystique," she says. "Never let yourself go completely (at least brush your hair, clean your teeth, have a bit of a brow going on because you will always want him to look at you and feel attracted). Always make time for each other. Because if you don't, everything will revolve around the children and I'm not sure how sexy that is! And do not forget the person you fell in love with."

In closing, she recalled a recent "pinch yourself" moment she had in New York City.

"You are going to have many of those moments," she wrote. "Don't take them for granted."