Vienna Girardi, who gained fame as of the top villains of all time on "The Bachelor," is about to star in a new role.

The reality star is going to be the mother to twins.

Vienna, who won Jake Pavelka's heart during season 14 of the ABC show, posted an image to Instagram of her sonogram. On the image, she wrote "Twin A" and "Twin B" in a heart with the words "Twice the blessing twice the fun."

The beauty gained fame in 2010 when she competed for Jake's heart, rubbing many women (and viewers) the wrong way in the process. On the season finale, he proposed to her and she accepted.

The romance was soon lost. Just three months after the finale aired, Jake and Vienna called off their engagement. She then dated former "Bachelorette" hopeful Kasey Kahl.

Last year, she announced of Facebook that she got engaged to her boyfriend of three years, NASCAR racer Todd Allen.

While she was must-see TV on ABC, Vienna said reality TV is her thing these days.

"Truthfully, I don't watch reality TV because I understand now that reality TV isn't reality," she told Radar Online in 2013. "Reality TV stars have a very short television life, so make sure you have a back up and know when to step away from the spotlight and have a normal life."