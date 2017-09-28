Meghan McCain is officially joining "The View" as a host, Variety reports. The Arizona Senator's daughter will represent a more conservative opinion on the daytime show and they have some big hopes for her.

According to Page Six, insiders are hoping that Meghan will continue to make headlines, now for the show, and that headlines about the show's revolving door of hosts will stop. The ABC show has struggled to find hosts that work, with many leaving after one season, like Jenny McCarthy, Raven-Symoné, and Candace Cameron Bure, among others.

Meghan will replace Jedediah Bila, who has been the conservative voice on the show for the past year. Jedediah left the show earlier this month, only two weeks into the new season. She made an emotional announcement about her departure, but provided no reasoning. Meghan is expected to join the show and take her place in October.

While the 32-year-old is a Republican, she has also been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump recently, most notably lashing out at him for reportedly physically mocking her father, John McCain, in private. Senator McCain is currently undergoing treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer, and has butted heads with the President, most notably over his refusal to vote to repeal Obamacare. Regardless, Meghan found this no excuse for his behavior, tweeting, "What more must my family be put through right now? This is abhorrent."