Open mouth, insert foot! Former First Lady Barbara Bush might be kicking her granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager today for revealing a longstanding family secret.

Barbara only has eight toes!

Jenna made the bizarre reveal on April 10 while co-hosting with Kathie Lee Gifford on "Today." While the two were chatting about how being forced to take off your shoes at someone's house could be offensive for someone with ugly feet (real hard hitting news!), Jenna said, "Do you want to know the truth? My grandma's missing a toe on each foot. She's missing a toe on each foot."

A very surprised and nearly speechless Kathie Lee said, "Has she ever divulged that?"

"Not that I know of," Jenna said as Kathie Lee began laughing. Jenna added, "But she has darling feet! And it happened, and they look cute!"

Kathie inquired about exactly which toes are missing while basically covering her face.

"I think it's the second [toes,]" Jenna said. "I'm sorry Ganny, I shouldn't have said it. But it happened with age."

Kathie said, "They disappeared?"

"The say if you don't sleep that much your toes go away," Jenna said, adding, "I feel terrible now. Should I be embarrassed?"

We still don't feel any less about the former First Lady... although, there is less of them than we ever knew.